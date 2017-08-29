(Graphic 18+) Tiger Forces avenge fallen comrades by slaughtering ISIL terrorists in Raqqa counteroffensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) avenged their fallen comrades on Sunday by carrying out a vicious counter-attack against the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) in the southeastern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

Led by the Nabhan Group of the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed several sites around the key town of Ghanem ‘Ali, inflicting heavy damage on the Islamic State’s defenses while also killing scores of terrorists.

The Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces managed to recapture all the towns they lost to the Islamic State terrorists last week, forcing the terrorist group to retreat further south in order to avoid being overrun near the Euphrates Valley.

Some graphic pictures were taken by local journalists showing the aftermath of the Syrian Arab Army’s attack in the Euphrates Valley region of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The Islamic State killed over 60 Syrian military personnel, last week, when they stormed the Euphrates Valley to recapture territory from the government forces.

This ISIL attack prompted the government to send the Nabhan Group to southeast Al-Raqqa to avenge their fallen comrades.

