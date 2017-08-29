Terrorists in Syria’s Idleb province complain about “mysterious assassinations” within their ranks

translated by Samer Hussein –

Social networking sites, associated with the Erdogan-regime backed terrorist groups operating in the northwestern Syrian province of Idleb, have reported on continuation of a series of “mysterious assassinations” taking place in the countryside of Idleb province.Most recently, bodies of two members of Jaysh Al Izza, a FSA-linked terrorist group, were discovered in the vicinity of the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

The sites also pointed to the sharp increase of killings and acts of robbery in the countryside of Idleb province, noting that gunmen from other groups frequently target FSA and its allies, as well as civilians, often with the purpose of theft, killing or intimidation.

So far, no action seems to have been taken as regards the matter.On the 12th of August, 7 assets of the notorious “White Helmets” group were found dead in the town of Sarmin in Idleb province.

Shortly afterwards, the worldwide web became surrounded with photos of their dead bodies lying in a pool of blood. To this day, it is not known who was behind the assassinations.It is noteworthy that areas in which these “mysterious assassinations” are taking place, constitute parts of Idleb province which are included within de-escalation zones.

