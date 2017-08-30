by Tyler Durden

It was just over a year ago that James Comey boldly consolidated the roles of investigator, lawyer, judge and jury when he announced that, although Hillary was “extremely careless” in her mishandling of classified State Department emails, no reasonable prosecutor would be willing to bring charges against her.

The decision sparked national outrage, particularly since it came just a few days after Bill Clinton happened to be spotted by a local reporter meeting privately with then Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a tarmac in Phoenix. Combine that with Comey’s admission under oath that Loretta Lynch clearly attempted to interfere in the FBI’s investigation and it all wreaked of just another Clinton coverup…said another way, just a bunch of Republicans trying to “criminalize things that are normal.”

Be that as it may, at least one attorney, Ty Clevenger of New York, has been working diligently to make sure that Hillary and various members of her staff face at least some consequences for their alleged crimes which range from perjury under oath to willful destruction of evidence protected by a Congressional subpoena (see: The “Oh Shit” Moment: Hillary Wiped Her Server With BleachBit Despite Subpoena), among many others. We noted the efforts of Clevenger to get Hillary disbarred in the state of Arkansas back in June in a post entitled “Hillary Not “Out Of The Woods”: Arkansas Bar Considers Disciplinary Action Over Email Scandal.”

Alas, it seems as though Clevenger’s pursuit of Hillary has been has been held up by the FBI for a rather curious reason, namely a “lack of public interest.” As the Washington Times points out, after filing a FOIA request for Hillary documents with the FBI, Clevenger received the following emailed response:

“You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Mr. Clevenger in a letter Monday. “It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA,” Mr. Hardy wrote.

Dear FBI, on behalf of Mr. Clevenger, please allow us to submit Exhibit A regarding the public’s interest in this and all future FOIA requests regarding Mrs. Clinton’s records…there are roughly 63mm people (and probably a couple of Democrats as well) who are very eager to learn anything you might have to disclose regarding Hillary’s alleged transgressions.

