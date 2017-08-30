Syrian forces inflict dreadful manpower, vehicles losses on ISIS across 3 embattled provinces

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – All across eastern Syria, ISIS has been fanatically resisting the drive of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and other forces – both on the ground and in the air – allied to it. To this end the jihadist faction has been met with nothing but utter devastation on it ranks and military assets.

Over the past 48 hours pro-government forces have succeeded in destroying some twenty-two vehicles, three ammo storage bases, three tanks and a BMP infantry fighting vehicle belonging to ISIS. Moreover, in excess of 50 terrorists have been confirmed killed and injured in firefights.

Such losses have been inflicted on ISIS throughout the Raqqa, Hama and Deir Ezzor Governorates, all three of which are currently the targets of major pro-government offensives.