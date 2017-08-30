By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition’s spokesman, Brett McGurk, tweeted his agitation over the recent transfer of Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists from the Lebanese border to the Deir Ezzor Governorate by the Lebanese and Syrian governments.

“Irreconcilable #ISIS terrorists should be killed on the battlefield, not bused across #Syria to the Iraqi border without #Iraq’s consent,” the U.S. Coalition spokesman tweeted.

“Our @coalition will help ensure that these terrorists can never enter #Iraq or escape from what remains of their dwindling “caliphate,” McGurk concluded.

However, McGurk’s response reeks of hypocricy, as the U.S. Coalition and their Kurdish allies allowed many Islamic State terrorists to flee the town of Menbeij in northeast Aleppo during last year’s offensive by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Menbeij.

Furthermore, the U.S. Coalition’s spokesman failed to mention the 500+ civilians that were bused alongside the Islamic State terrorists from the Lebanese border to Deir Ezzor.

McGurk’s tweets come just hours after the Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider Al-‘Abadi, stated during a press conference that he was disappointed over the transfer of ISIL terrorists to an Iraqi border area.

