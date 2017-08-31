Graphic video: Al-Qaeda slaughters entire rival militant family in Idlib, 20 killed inc. women, children

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group has carried out a brutal massacre of a rival militant family in northern Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, HTS fighters recently stormed the rural town of Taladah and rounded up an entire family, some of whom were members of the Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki militant group, and then slaughtered them.

In the massacre that was, some 20 people including women and children as well as 4 serving militants of the al-Zenki faction were killed.

Opposition sources say that HTS specifically targeted this family because it was very vocal in its anti-HTS sentiment during the latest round of rebel infighting in Idlib.

After being part of the HTS alliance since its formation at the beginning of this year, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki departed from the Al-Qaeda-led jihadist conglomerate in late-July due to disillusionment over its blatant hostility towards other rebel groups (namely Ahrar al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army).