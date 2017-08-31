Graphic video: Al-Qaeda slaughters entire rival militant family in Idlib, 20 killed inc. women, children

31 Thursday Aug 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group has carried out a brutal massacre of a rival militant family in northern Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, HTS fighters recently stormed the rural town of Taladah and rounded up an entire family, some of whom were members of the Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki militant group, and then slaughtered them.

In the massacre that was, some 20 people including women and children as well as 4 serving militants of the al-Zenki faction were killed.

Opposition sources say that HTS specifically targeted this family because it was very vocal in its anti-HTS sentiment during the latest round of rebel infighting in Idlib.

After being part of the HTS alliance since its formation at the beginning of this year, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki departed from the Al-Qaeda-led jihadist conglomerate in late-July due to disillusionment over its blatant hostility towards other rebel groups (namely Ahrar al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army).

WARNING GRAPHIC

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s