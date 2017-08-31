ISIS kills another Russian soldier in east Hama, second in 24 hours

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The ISIS terrorist group is claiming that its fighters have killed yet another Russian soldier in eastern Hama Governorate amid ongoing battles with pro-government forces there.

ISIS media claims that the soldier was killed at the town of Mashirfah about two kilometers from the Islamic State’s regional stronghold of ‘Uqayribat. This is the same location where the first Russian soldier was said to be slain.

The ISIS-linked Amaq news group released an image yesterday of the what it claims to be the second Russian solider killed by Islamic State forces in eastern Hama, however, Al-Masdar News is not allowed to release the photo per a recent policy on the sharing of static images showing dead pro-government fighters.

The picture released by Amaq is, in the eyes of some analysts, highly questionable. The deceased soldier is shown to have a beard (forbidden in the Russian military) and very old Soviet-style equipment which puts him more in the realm of a native Syrian National Defence Forces fighter than a Russian military advisor.

