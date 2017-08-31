US-led Coalition Accidentally Bombed Allied Kurdish Fighters In Raqqah City - Media

Warplanes of the US-led coalition have accidentally carried out airstrikes on Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the city of Raqqah, according to reports in the Arab media.

The inident allegedly took place in al-Haramiyeh neighborhood amid the ongoing clashes between the SDF and ISIS. 10 SDF fighters were reportedly killed in the airstrikes.

If confirmed, this could impact negatively the coordination between Kurdish SDF units and US forward air controllers operating on the ground.

Meanwhile, the SDF has captured Mansour district and advanced in the Thakanah district in the city of Raqqah. Pro-Kurdish sources speculate that the entire city will be liberated from ISIS within 1-2 months.

