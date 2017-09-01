FSA refuses to abandon border posts in southern Syria, vows to fight Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has refused to abandon their border posts in southern Syria, despite the U.S. Coalition’s demands that they pull back their troops across the Jordanian border.

A statement released by the Free Syrian Army on Wednesday addressed this topic and included their promise to fight the Syrian Arab Army in this region of the country.

In particular, Jaysh Assoud A-Sharqiyah and the Ahmad Al-Abdo Brigade of the Free Syrian rejected the U.S. Coalition’s advice and vowed to keep fighting the Syrian Arab Army in this region of the country.

Two months ago, the U.S. withdrew its support for rebel groups in southern Syria that do not solely want to fight the Islamic State; this angered many factions and caused several militant groups to defect from the Coalition.

