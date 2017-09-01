Important Time Change and Update on White Helmet Protest

As a result of the massive response to our protest, the Tipperary Peace Convention have changed the time of their celebration of terrorism to 12pm on September 6, in an attempt to prevent this protest taking place!

We aren’t going to let that happen and will protest against the presence of Imperialism’s terrorists in Ireland no matter what time it takes place!

We have these pro imperialist propagandists running scared!

The time change shows the organisers are under pressure. We know the hotel is under pressure to cancel the event due to the amount of calls and emails they are reviving so great work! It’s now very important we all keep up the pressure to get this glorification of terrorism cancelled! Use your Phone, email and Facebook to let the hotel know how angry you are at the event and urge them to cancel!

Until then, this protest will go ahead at 12pm at the Ballykisteen Hotel on Wednesday September 6 and we call on all anti imperialists to join us!

The White Helmet Terrorists are not welcome in Ireland and we intend to make sure they know it!