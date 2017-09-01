Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that a Syrian terrorist group Shabab al-Sunnah is preparing a chemical weapons attack which it plans to blame on the Syrian government.

Shabab al-Sunnah is a fledgling splinter group associated with the larger terrorist organisation FSA.

Today, Zakharova stated,

“We have received worrying information. According to Russia’s information, the Shabab al-Sunnah armed group has access to chemical weapons”.

She continued,

“The militia plan to use it on one of the settlements in the Daraa province and then to accuse government forces of chemical attacks against civilians”.

Zakharova previously accurately predicated a false flag chemical attack by an FSA affiliated group in June. On the 29th of June, 2017, Zakharova stated that terrorists were planning such an attack in the Damascus region.

READ MORE: ZAKHAROVA–Russia aware of possible locations for false flag attack

Sure enough, on the 2nd of July, such a false flag did occur, complete with a well crafted propaganda video that Zakharova described in the following way,

“As we warned a few days ago, a media propaganda campaign on the ‘use of chemical weapons by Damascus’ has begun. There will be more of such videos, and they will be of different quality – either low-grade, like this one or of Hollywood level. There will be many fakes, the planned campaign is a massive one”.

https://web.facebook.com/v2.3/plugins/post.php?app_id=249643311490&channel=http%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2Fr%2F0sTQzbapM8j.js%3Fversion%3D42%23cb%3Df1854fdd0aa25e8%26domain%3Dtheduran.com%26origin%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Ftheduran.com%252Ff1001429eadae08%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=0&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fphoto.php%3Ffbid%3D10213912155747713%26set%3Da.4365446944032.176170.1523648416%26type%3D3%26theater&locale=en_US&sdk=joey

This all comes as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said the following of the US attacks on Syrian civilians in the following way,

“Given the extremely high number of reports of civilian casualties this month and the intensity of the air strikes on Raqqa, coupled with ISIL’s (aka ISIS) use of civilians as human shields, I am deeply concerned that civilians – who should be protected at all times – are paying an unacceptable price and that forces involved in battling ISIL are losing sight of the ultimate goal of this battle”.

A chemical weapons false flag attack could distract the attention of global observers from the continued attacks on civilians that the US has been promulgating in eastern Syria. According to some witnesses these attacks are deliberate.

READ MORE: US targets civilians in Syria (VIDEO)

There exists a danger that FSA terrorists who in the past had been heavily armed and funded by the CIA, may use a false flag chemical attack to change the course of a war that Syria is winning, all the while obfuscating from view, the reports of US war crimes against civilians which the UN has just condemned.