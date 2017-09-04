PKK militants take out 28 Turkish Army troops – full report

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:45 A.M.) – Over the past week, 28 members of the Turkish Armed Forces were killed-in-action amid counter-insurgency efforts across the country.

According to an official statement by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), most of the casualties were inflicted by Kurdish fighters in Hakkari province.

15 soldiers were reportedly killed overnight on August 31 in a raid on a Turkish military convoy traveling between Cukurca and downtown Hakkari; at least one armored vehicle was destroyed.

Meanwhile, three Turkish soldiers were killed and six more wounded after PKK militants targeted an undercover unit deployed in the Semdinli district. A fourth soldier was assassinated by the same PKK unit on September 1 near Koordine hill after which the Kurdish insurgents pounded the area with mortar and artillery shells.

According to the statement, PKK fighters also launched a localized assault on the village of Sapatan in Semdinli district on September 2, forcing the Turkish Army to withdraw from the area.

The same day, PKK insurgents raided a checkpoint in the Osyan area of Siirt province, resulting in the death of two Turkish soldiers.

On August 29, an additional seven Turkish soldiers were killed when an armored vehicle took a direct hit by an anti-tank missile while traveling between the villages of Hiseti and Kerze. The entire crew was reportedly burnt alive on the spot.

The death toll remains a PKK claim and cannot be independently verified by Al-Masdar News.

