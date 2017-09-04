Russian jets destroy 900 terrorist targets across Syria in one week

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces grouping in Syria has destroyed over nine hundred terrorist commandeered infrastructures, vehicles and other targets across Syria in the past week according to information released by the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The nine hundred airstrikes delivered were the result of Russian warplanes conducting 350 sorties against terrorist assets across Syria. This gives Russian airpower during the last seven days a strike-to-sortie ratio of almost 2.5 to 1.

Furthermore, Russian reconnaissance drones detected more than four hundred terrorist targets over the course of 130 flights.

Separate from any clarifications put forth by the Russian MoD, it can be said that the vast majority of the targets identified by Russian drones and struck by Russian jets belonged to the ISIS terrorist group in Syria’s central and eastern regions, whilst some were assets of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) jihadist organisation in the west of the country.

