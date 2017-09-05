Tags
Martin Quinn secretary of the Tipperary Peace Prize, has been defending these terrorists in a recent interview. Martin Quinn is supporting this group of terrorists who have been robbing the gold from the injured and dead. They have not rescued any Syrian civilians, only terrorist groups of Al Qaeda, Al Nusra and FSA, which they fully support.
It is the REAL Syrian Civil Defence that have been rescuing Syrians, not this group of terrorists.
The REAL Syria Civil Defence was established as an organisation, in 1953, some 63 years before the White Helmets were a glimmer in the eyes of CIA and MI6 operatives.
The Al Qaeda (White Helmets) are to receive the 2016 Tipperary International Peace Award this coming September.
Tipperary Peace Prize for WhiteHelmets. Martin Quinn of TPP avoids all mention of White Helmet atrocities…
RTE to Martin Quinn “how are you able to verify that the White Helmets have saved 100,000 lives?”
MQ: “Welll….the White Helmets told us.”
RTE. “So you take that at face value?”
MQ: “Yes, yes I do.”
MQ: “Propaganda from Russia….very importantly no verifiable links drawn between White Helmets and radical groups in Syria”
RTE: “And yet they themselves have been forced publicly, on a number of occasions, to acknowledge major breaches of their own stated goals, as early as May this year they were seen overseeing the execution of a man in a “rebel” held area…”
MQ: (stutters) yes….well…our information is, which we believe is the most credible…is that the White Helmets are very worthy of receiving the Tipperary International Peace Prize….
[no answer to question]
RTE: “But where do you get your information from Martin? I mean the situation in Syria is a full on conflict….with propaganda being waged on both sides.”
MQ: Yes….we have consulted at Government level..and we have also engaged with the security analysts..who gave us the kind of information that we can make a decision on the award.
[Did you try talking to the Syrian people Martin Quinn?]
RTE: “But how do you square the White Helmets own acknowledgement that some of their members have aided in the execution and the burial of pro-Assad forces?”
MQ: “Well I havent seen that acknowledgement…so I have to say, (stutters again) …I am aware there are a lot of conspiracy theories…in relation to the White Helmets”
[Er did you not check their own website Mr Quinn?]
RTE: “Well they have had to dismiss a number of their own members…for engaging in this type of behaviour..will they come to Tipperary for their award?”
MQ: “Yes they will..representatives of the Syrian Civil Defence and leadership council will come to Tipperary to accept the award”
Not one question answered by Mr Quinn. UK FO pulling the strings and providing the script. Deviation not allowed. Ireland should be disgusted by this display of subservience to British imperialism!
