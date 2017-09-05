Martin Quinn secretary of the Tipperary Peace Prize, has been defending these terrorists in a recent interview. Martin Quinn is supporting this group of terrorists who have been robbing the gold from the injured and dead. They have not rescued any Syrian civilians, only terrorist groups of Al Qaeda, Al Nusra and FSA, which they fully support.

It is the REAL Syrian Civil Defence that have been rescuing Syrians, not this group of terrorists.

The REAL Syria Civil Defence was established as an organisation, in 1953, some 63 years before the White Helmets were a glimmer in the eyes of CIA and MI6 operatives.

The Al Qaeda (White Helmets) are to receive the 2016 Tipperary International Peace Award this coming September.

Tipperary Peace Prize for WhiteHelmets. Martin Quinn of TPP avoids all mention of White Helmet atrocities…

RTE to Martin Quinn “how are you able to verify that the White Helmets have saved 100,000 lives?”

MQ: “Welll….the White Helmets told us.”