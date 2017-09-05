If you missed this video when it was first published we suggest you watch it now. It shows an in depth investigation on the fake attack of the pentagon and once again how American lives mean nothing when it comes to justifying war.

We hear Donald Trump declaring that the US will go to war to defend the US, when all evidence points to the US attacking it’s own people.

The ones named in this video are war criminals and should be tried as such and until these warmongers are behind bars the US never ending wars will continue.