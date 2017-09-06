Russian troops continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of Syria’s regions that had been liberated from terrorists.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has delivered approximately 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the local residents in Syria over past two weeks, chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Wednesday.

“In past two weeks the center for reconciliation has carried out 15 humanitarian missions. Food products, medications and essentials with the total weight of over 29 tonnes have been delivered to the residents,”

he said.

According to Rudskoy, Russian troops continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of Syria’s regions that had been liberated from terrorists. He added that 36 settlements had joined the ceasefire agreement, with the total number reaching 2,233.

Rudskoy also noted that the Russian Defence Ministry’s combat medics had provided medical aid to over 1,800 local residents, adding that a total number of the Syrians who had received medical treatment and consultations from the Russian specialists had reached nearly 53,000 people.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Syrian government forces are fighting against the opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia).

