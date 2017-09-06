Syrian soldiers embrace after breaking 3-year ISIS siege of Deir ez-Zor (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Syrian Arab Army soldiers joyously embraced their brothers in arms in the Deir ez-Zor area on Tuesday after the three-year Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) siege of the city was breached by government forces on the ground with Russia’s air support.

Exclusive footage obtained by Ruptly shows units of the Syrian Arab Army reunite with their comrades from Brigade 137, whose base in west Deir ez-Zor had been surrounded by IS since 2014.

In the past few days, pro-government forces have made rapid advances to push through IS lines in the area. The reunion with the surrounded garrison followed days of fierce battles in which the Syrian army and its allies swiftly seized IS positions.

The breakthrough by the Syrian Army was made possible by a Russian cruise missile strike on IS, according to a statement made by Russia’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

Much of the Deir ez-Zor province, including a military air base and a number of towns and villages, still remain under IS control.

