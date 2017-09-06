TEHRAN (FNA)- The US-backed terrorists in Syria have received EU-made armoured vehicles, news sources reported on Thursday.

According to the Arabic website of Sputnik news agency, the militant groups in Syria have received the OT-64 , an armoured personnel carrier (8×8), developed jointly by Poland and Czechoslovakia (CSSR).

It added that the vehicle was used by the member armies of Warsaw Treaty and have been brought from the military depots in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

Experts believe that the vehicles have been brought to Syria to help the terrorists resist against the Syrian army’s armored vehicles, including BTR-80, Vodnik and BMP-1.

A diplomatic source said in July that Russia gathered incontestable evidence proving the use of foreign weapons and ammunition by terrorist groups in Syria.

“Russian officers of the Center for Syrian Reconciliation registered on Saturday 48 mortar shelling of the Al-Qabas quarter from the positions of illegal armed formations in Ein Tarma and Jobar,” the source said.

“Moreover, they gathered incontestable evidence proving that terrorists use foreign weapons and ammunition — took photos of shatters of the shells produced abroad with serial numbers,” the source added.

Syria has been mired in bloody war since March 2011, with Damascus forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad fighting tens of terrorist groups.

