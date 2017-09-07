Breaking: ISIL terrorists target civilians in Deir Ezzor after recent losses, 7 killed

07 Thursday Sep 2017

by  Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIL) is taking out their frustrations on civilians in the Deir Ezzor Governorate following their recent string of losses to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

ISIL terrorists chose to target the government-held district of Harabish in the southern part of the provincial capital, Thursday, killing and wounding several civilians after firing a large number of missiles towards the area.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, at least 7 civilians were killed and 29 others were wounded by the ISIL attack.

The wounded are being transported to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

