BREAKING: New prisoner swap between Syrian Army and militant group takes place in east Damascus

08 Friday Sep 2017

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Another prisoner exchange has just taken place in east Damascus between the Syrian Army and the Jaysh al-Islam militant group.

According to reports, Jaysh al-Islam freed 15 persons held by it in return for equal amount of people from government prisons. The exchange happened in east Damascus’ Harasta district at the Wafideen crossing point.

Regarding the release of Jaysh al-Islam’s prisoners, no information yet exists about how many of the 15 liberated detainees are soldiers, women or children.

This event marks the third time in the last 2 months that the Syrian Army and Jaysh al-Islam have traded prisoners.

