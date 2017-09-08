ISIS hurls 50 car bombs at Syrian Army in Deir Ezzor battle

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:05 P.M.) – In the final days leading up to the lifting of the Deir Ezzor siege, as pro-government forces led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) battled their way towards city, the ISIS terrorist group expended over four dozen car bombs to try halt the offensive.

According to a statement released yesterday by the top commander of all Russian forces in Syria, Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, ISIS units tasked with repelling the Syrian Army advance on Deir Ezzor city employed no less than fifty vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs; also generically referred to as car bombs).

Surovikin clarified that 28 of the fifty VBIEDs were destroyed by pro-government forces on the ground.

Although not mentioned by Surovikin, Russian airpower also identified and destroyed an unknown number of car bombs before they reached Syrian forces.

In any case, some car bombs did hit their mark, inflicting losses on pro-government forces but sill failing to prevent Syrian armor and troops from reaching Deir Ezzor and lifting the three-year siege on the city.

With the battle for Deir Ezzor still technically ongoing and with the Syrian Army still yet to link up to Deir Ezzor along the M20 highway (the main road leading into the city), it can be expected that ISIS will continue to use great numbers of VBIEDs on a daily basis.

source

