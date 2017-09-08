Syrian Army liberates 3 towns in central Syria, kills scores of ISIS militants

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 P.M.) – In their unrelenting effort to liquidate the Islamic State’s last bastion in central Syria, Syrian forces have liberated another three towns from the terrorist group, inflicting notable losses on its manpower in the process.

Today, vanguard forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated from ISIS the towns of Abu Qator, Abu Liyah and Jib Habal, further tightening the noose on besieged jihadist militants in central Syria.

All three settlements are located to the southeast of the strategic town of Jibb Jarrah.

According to military sources, the Syrian Army killed more than twenty (20) ISIS fighters over the course of today’s engagements.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army also targeted Islamic State militants retreating from the newly secured towns with artillery and missiles.

