Syrian pin-point airstrikes neutralise ISIS militants, tanks in Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – It has been a rather successful day for Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) strike operations in and around the strategic city of Deir Ezzor.

Syrian combat aviation began the day by targeting ISIS positions and troop movements in the Deir Ezzor cemetery area. The resulting airstrikes are, according to military sources, said to have resulted in the death of eight Islamic State militants.

Moreover, another airstrike carried out by the SyAAF against ISIS armor assets atop the al-Barouk hill to the west of the 137th Brigade Base has destroyed two tanks belonging to the jihadist faction.

At the present time, Syrian Army troops are storming the hill of al-Barouk, trying to dislodge heavily-entrenched ISIS forces from it.

