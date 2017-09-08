Syrian pin-point airstrikes neutralise ISIS militants, tanks in Deir Ezzor

08 Friday Sep 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – It has been a rather successful day for Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) strike operations in and around the strategic city of Deir Ezzor.

Syrian combat aviation began the day by targeting ISIS positions and troop movements in the Deir Ezzor cemetery area. The resulting airstrikes are, according to military sources, said to have resulted in the death of eight Islamic State militants.

Moreover, another airstrike carried out by the SyAAF against ISIS armor assets atop the al-Barouk hill to the west of the 137th Brigade Base has destroyed two tanks belonging to the jihadist faction.

At the present time, Syrian Army troops are storming the hill of al-Barouk, trying to dislodge heavily-entrenched ISIS forces from it.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s