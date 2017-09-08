Israeli TV recently reported concerns about the advances of the Syrian Army in the east of Syria, particularly in relation to the breaking of the ISIS sign on Deir ez-Zor ,an ISIS stronghold for around four years. Israeli analysts were shown watching reports on the victory of President Assad and the Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor as they broke the siege and starting liberating more territory from ISIS.

The Syrian Army and their allies finally met with the 17th Republic Guard Brigade and the Airport Defenders in Deir ez-Zor who spent three years under terrorists siege. The US led coalition bombed Al-Thardeh mountain in Deir ez-Zor to keep the siege on the military airport and this airstrikes killed one tenth of the Syrian soldiers which in turn paved the way to the terrorists to advance into the city.Simultaneously Israeli targeted military positions on the southern front of Syria, all in September of 2016.

Over the last two years, Israel’s geo-strategic goal has shifted from seeking the destruction of the Syrian government to the goal of partitioning Syria in order to drive a geographical wedge between the growing alliance between Iran, Iraq, Syria, Southern Lebanon and parts of Palestine.

Deir ez-Zor was the last stand for Israel and its ally the United States, to break the resistance line from Teheran to Damascus and beyond this, Hezbollah Their dream of making Deir ez-Zor another Berlin and separate Syria into east and west and break the connection between the resistance axis turned into a nightmare after the great advance of the Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor. Since then, the Army has regained most of the city and has been welcomed by the besieged Syrian civilians of the city..

The Israelis openly admit this strategy on their local television programs.

source