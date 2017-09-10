Syrian forces brush aside ISIS car bombs, push on to liberate 7 towns in central Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Despite fanatic and downright suicidal ISIS resistance, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies continue to advance at a rapid pace in central Syria.

Over the last 24 hours, the Syrian Army and the National Defence Forces (NDF) liberated another seven towns from besieged ISIS militants in the region of north-central Homs.

The settlements in question are Umm Suhrej, al-Harash, Khirbat Habl, Khirbat Haywaniyat, Alam Sharqiun, Um Saj and Khirbet al-Saba’a.

All seven settlements are located to the east of the highly-strategic crossroad town of Jibb al-Jarrah.

Over the course of the operation which led to the liberation of these settlements, the SAA destroyed two ISIS car bombs and killed more than 10 jihadist fighters.