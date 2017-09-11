Hillary Clinton is back in the spotlight with her soon-to-be released book ‘What Happened’ and its 15 city book tour.

The greatest failure in US politics sat down with Jane Pauley on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ and gave her first T.V. interview since the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary spoke about her new unanticipated, fiction book ‘What Happened’, which is set for release on September 12th, and of course blamed (big surprise)…Comey, Russia, sexism…

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Hillary Clinton reacted to a clip of then-FBI Director James Comey giving a presser in July of 2016, admitting Hillary acted careless in her handling of highly sensitive classified information.

“I don’t know quite what audience he was playing to other than maybe some right-wing commentators, right-wing members of Congress, whatever,” Hillary said.

Hillary Clinton blamed Comey for his 11th hour decision to re-open the FBI investigation eleven days before the election after more emails were discovered on her aide Huma’s husbands computer, Anthony Weiner.

“Eleven days before the election and it raised the spectre that somehow the investigation was being re-opened. It just stopped my momentum,” Hillary continued.

Hillary got very excited as she continued to blamed Comey for revisiting a ‘closed investigation’ and claims there was an open investigation into Trump-Russia which the media and Comey ignored.

As The Gateway Pundit points out, oddly, sexism and the so-called Russian hacking only affected the electoral college because Hillary Clinton and her supporters routinely brag she received millions more votes than Trump. (most likely due to vote fraud)

Hillary’s blame game continued during her interview when the issue of her being a female candidate arose. Hillary Clinton blamed sexism and misogyny for her election loss.

“I started the campaign knowing that I would have to work extra hard to make women and men feel comfortable with the idea of a woman president,” Hillary said.

“It doesn’t fit into the stereotypes we all carry around in our head and a lot of the sexism and misogyny was in service of these attitudes–like, you know, we really don’t want a woman Commander-in-Chief,” Hillary continued.

And here is Hillary Clinton saying people didn’t want to vote for a woman because of sexism and misogyny. (Video via NTK Network)