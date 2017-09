BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Several helicopters landed at the 137th Artillery Brigade Base in western Deir Ezzor this week, following the lifting of the siege on the province.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the helicopters landed around the same time several armored vehicles arrived at the 137th Brigade Base on Thursday.

Below are a number of pictures that were captured by local journalists in the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Thursday: