Israel Is Arming FSA Groups In Southern Syria (Video, Photos)

On September 8, the Syrian opposition news agency SMART published a video of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) group shelling position of the ISIS-affiliated Khalid ibn al-Walid Army in the western Daraa countryside with 107mm rockets that was supplied by Israel.

In the video we can spot a paper with Hebrew writings on the rocket boxes.

A similar paper with the same writings was used by the Israel authorities when it showcased the ammunition it sized from the MV Francop container ship.

The MV Francop container ship was intercepted by the Israeli Navy on November 3, 2009. Back than the Israeli authorities claimed that the ship was transporting ammo and weapons from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The FSA group that was supplied with the ammunition by Israel is the Ahrar Nawa Division. Before the de-escalation agreement, the Ahrar Nawa Division mainly fought against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southern Syria.

These facts reveal that Israel lied when it claimed on several occasions that it is only providing humanitarian and medical aid for “Syrians” in southern Syria. It’s still unknown for how long the Ahrar Nawa Division and possible other FSA groups have been receiving weapons and ammo from Israel.

Likely Israel is supporting FSA to establish a buffer-zone on the front with Syria and to push Iranian-backed groups to from the area. Israel implemented the same strategy during the Lebanese civil war when it armed and trained the Army of Free Lebanon (AFL) in southern Lebanon.

However, the Israeli strategy in Lebanon failed. By 2000 Hezbollah had been able to kill and capture most of LAF fighters, while others fled to Israel leaving south Lebanon under the full Hezbollah control.

