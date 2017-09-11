Israeli minister warns Assad about keeping Iran in Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Israeli Justice Minister, Ayelet Shaked, warned Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, on Monday morning about Iran’s ongoing presence inside of Syria and its potential to obstruct his survival.

Speaking at the IDC Herzliya’s International Counter-terrorism Conference, Shaked stated that Assad has to “keep Iran out if he wants to survive,” as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

“Iran’s [presence] in Syria can be very bad and Israel will not agree to them,” Shaked continued.

Known for her controversial comments on Palestine, Shaked has rarely commented on the Syrian conflict, unless it involves attacking Iran in some capacity.

source