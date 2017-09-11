BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:35 P.M.) – Local residents of Deir ez-Zor expressed their relief on Sunday, after a three-year-long siege of the area by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) was lifted by the Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian air power.

“When we were living under the blockade, we had no cucumbers, tomatoes, apples or potatoes. We have all that now, thank God, we get groceries and food boxes from the Red Cross, we’re very grateful to them,” local resident Abdullah said.

Humanitarian convoys bringing Russian and Syrian government aid have arrived in the city, as local people begin to recover from the ordeal. However the conditions in the city still have a way to go until they return to how they once were.

“When we were living under the blockage, we couldn’t go out onto the streets either, because there were shells falling everywhere. I’m very happy that the blockage has been lifted,” Abdullah added.

SOT, Local resident (Arabic): “First of all I would like to wish the guys [Red Cross] good health, a huge thank you to them and good health to you too. We’re grateful to the Syrian Army for lifting the blockage on Deir ez-Zor, its airport and surrounding area. Thank you so much. It was an excellent step forward, opening the road to the city, especially after we were suffering from hunger, thirst and exhaustion. We also suffered from the lack of water and electricity. We’re grateful to the army, long live the army! We’re grateful not one hundred, but one million percent. Thank you to Commander, President and Doctor Bashar Hafez al-Assad. Thank you for this victory, I hope you will be victorious in Idlib.”

