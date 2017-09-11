According to media reports, the Syrian Army has liberated the Taim oil field near the town of Deir Ez-Zor from members of the terrorist group Daesh.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the armed forces cleared the field itself and the surrounding areas and continueh moving toward Deir Ez-Zor.The armed forces also regained full control over several settlements in the east of Homs province.

The three-year-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor has been lifted by the Syrian army. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian airstrikes and cruise missile strikes.

