Liberated Syrian gas fields begin to pump fuel for first time in years

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The liberated Al-Sha’er Gas Fields in the northeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate have begun to pump fuel again after being out of commission for several years due to war, a Syrian government source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the government source, the Al-Sha’er gas fields are now pumping up to 1 million meters squared of fuel a day; thus, ending the fuel crisis that was plaguing Syria for years.

The Al-Sha’er Gas Fields were liberated from the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) forces by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) earlier this year.

