Eminent author and filmaker, John Pilger speaks to RT about the ratcheting up of tensions between the US and North Korea, led, of course, by the US and its vassal states in the EU. In the last two days, the UN Security Council imposed the harshest-ever sanctions againstNorth Korea.

These sanctions restricted North Korea’s oil imports and banned textile exports, all an attempt to severely inhibit the recalcitrant nation’s defensive nuclear and ballistic missile capability and to increase pressure to bring DPRK supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, to the negotiating table with the US.

“Today, we are attempting to take the future of the North Korean nuclear program out of the hands of its outlaw regime,” said Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“Today, we are saying the world will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea,” she added. “And today the Security Council is saying if North Korea does not halt its nuclear program, we will act to stop it ourselves.”

Russia’s President Putin had previously made it clear that North Korea would not bow to such pressure:

“They would rather eat grass but will not give up the [nuclear] program if they do not feel safe,”

In an article written in April 2017, John Pilger, expressed fears regarding the escalation of military conflict by the Trump administration:

“The United States is at a critical moment. Having exported its all-powerful manufacturing base, run down its industry and reduced millions of its once-hopeful people to poverty, principal American power today is brute force. When Donald Trump launched his missile attack on Syria – following his bombing of a mosque and a school – he was having dinner in Florida with the President of China, Xi Jinping.

Trump’s attack on Syria had little to do with chemical weapons. It was, above all, to show his detractors and doubters in Washington’s war-making institutions – the Pentagon, the CIA, the Congress – how tough he was and prepared to risk a war with Russia. He had spilled blood in Syria, a Russian protectorate; he was surely now on the team. The attack was also meant to say directly to President Xi, his dinner guest: this is how we deal with those who challenge the top dog.”

Here is John Pilger’s latest interview with RT. Watch:



