BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:02 P.M.) – The US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured alive an American ISIS fighter according to CNN sources.

The CNN source who has reported this claims that the information was disseminated to them personally via an exclusive contact within the US military.

The statement released by CNN does not clarify which area of Syria the American ISIS fighter was captured from.

Based on the two most active fronts where the SDF is currently engaged against ISIS, the American national was either captured in the embattled city of Raqqa or eastern Deir Ezzor Governorate.

source