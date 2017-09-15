In pictures: ISIL in deep trouble as Syrian Army liberates strategic area in central Syria

15 Friday Sep 2017

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization is on its last legs in central Syria, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies close-in on the terrorist group’s last positions in the Hama and Homs governorates.

On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army scored another important advance in central Syria, liberating the strategic Qalib Al-Thor area in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

The operation to liberate the Qalib Al-Thor area was carried out by the elite Qalamoun Shield forces of the 3rd Division; they released pictures from their operation late this evening.

Leith Fadel | AMN
The Syrian Arab Army will now attempt to expel the remaining Islamic State militants from the Salamiyah District so that they can shrink the terrorist group’s central Syria pocket.

