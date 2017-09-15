South Damascus FSA rejects evacuation agreement

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:00 PM) – Several factions of the rebel group known as the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in South Damascus have issued an official statement in which they reject a proposed peace agreement by the Syrian government.

The Syrian government had offered the rebels an agreement that demanded their evacuation from the South Damascus districts of Beit Sahem, Yalda, Babilah and Qadm. These areas, while being entirely surrounded by forces of the Syrian Arab Army, still remain under control of the FSA, which has in the past engaged in several truces and ceasefires with the Syrian government forces in the area.

In May, agreements were reached between the Syrian government and both the terrorist groups Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and ISIS that saw both Salafist organisation’s troops evacuate the nearby Yarmouk district. Reports that stated recently that a similar deal was reached between Damascus and the FSA in the region are now being vehemently denied by several local Free Syrian Army factions.

Three major groups within the FSA, being Jaysh Al-Islam, Ahrar Al-Sham and Aktaf Beit Al-Maqdis, have put their signature under a statement that both denies any agreement has been reached, and refused cooperation in any such deal in the future.

It is to be expected that the Syrian Arab Army, which is currently fighting the FSA in the eastern Damascus district of Jobar, will upon conclusion of this offensive turn its attention to the south, in order to force the rebels to accept their terms.