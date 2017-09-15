Syrian intelligence officer posed as ISIL emir for several years in Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A Syrian intelligence officer infiltrated the Islamic State’s (ISIL) command wing and served as an ’emir’ (leader) of a town in rural Deir Ezzor, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News on Monday.

According to the source, the Syrian intelligence agent was the emir of Mo Hassan, a town in rural Deir Ezzor that has been under the Islamic State’s control for several years.

The intelligence agent’s role was to leak information to Damascus, including the terrorist group’s movements and whereabouts around the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The source added that agent finally left the group after the Syrian Arab Army launched their long-awaited offensive inside Deir Ezzor this month.

These kind of operations are not out of the ordinary for Syrian intelligence officers, as they have conducted similar missions in the past (e.g. Palmyra).