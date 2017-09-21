Israel will act to prevent permanent Iranian base in Syria: Netanyahu

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:05 P.M) – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated during his U.N. press conference on Tuesday that his nation will act to prevent a permanent Iranian base in Syria.

“We will act to prevent Iran from establishing permanent military bases in Syria for its air, sea and ground forces,” the Israeli premier boasted.

Netanyahu’s comments come just weeks after members of his regime threatened to bomb the Syrian Presidential Palace in Damascus City for similar reasons.

Israel has taken an aggressive approach in the Syrian conflict, with their warplanes often targeting the government forces fighting the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) and Al-Qaeda linked rebels.

