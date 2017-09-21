On April 3d, 2017, a joint declaration was signed by Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Israel concerning the advancement of plans for the EastMed Natural Gas Pipeline. The EastMed pipeline is essentially the vehicle for the theft of the natural gas extracted from the Leviathan gas field, which is located in the Gaza Strip’s territorial sea. Greece plays an important role in said theft of the Palestinian people’s energy resource.

The SYRIZA – ANEL government, faithful to the euro – antlantic allegiance of the local financial oligarchy, subjugates our country to Israeli, USA and EU plans. It seeks to turn Greece into a transit center for energy, through which the Palestinian people’s stolen energy resources will pass.

The Greek Front of Resistance and Solidarity for Palestine “Ghassan Kanafani” issues a call to the peoples all over the world, to stand against these machinations using every means necessary. It calls everyone who is associated with popular movements based on the solidarity between peoples to be alert and to actively condemn these deals that directly harm our brothers and sisters – the Palestinian people.