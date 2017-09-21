Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Two more high-ranking leaders of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (an Al-Qaeda affiliate) have been gunned down by unknown assailants in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

The victims of yesterday’s hit are two sharia (Islamic law) judges for Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham, their names being Abu Sulieman al-Maghrabi (a Moroccan nation) and Abu Yahiya al-Tunisi (a Tunisian national).

According to reports both officials were traveling in a car together throughout the city of Idlib (the provincial capital). Upon turning onto Kornesh street, multiple assassins opened fire on the car with a high-volume of fire, killing both Al-Qaeda judges instantly.

Once again, the gunmen were never apprehended or identified and thus still remains a mystery as to which individuals or group are behind these ongoing assassinations of Al-Qaeda leaders.

Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham has now lost five leaders of various roles to assassin attacks in just 10 days.

source