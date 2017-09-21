Crimes Against Humanity

This is one of the main reasons Hollywood and the media are tanking right now…….they have lied about terrorists who chop off peoples heads. The White Helmets have beheaded and strangled children while conducting their false flags. George Clooney wants to make a movie about these terrorists and portray them as hero’s. Netflix has already made a documentary painting these al-Qaeda terrorists as the angelic saviors of little children. The elitists that run western countries wanted to give them a Nobel Peace Prize. These people are sick. Our leaders are mentally sick. Hollywood is mentally sick. And George Clooney has the nerve to sit in the recent Hand in Hand Benefit for Hurricane Harvey victims and act like he’s taking donations on the phone and cares about the plight of ordinary people. He doesn’t care. This guy is a sick minded soul smiling at the cameras knowing that he supports…