BREAKING: Al-Qaeda T-90 blown up during tank battle with Syrian Army T-72 in north Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army has destroyed a T-90 main battle tank (shown above) belonging to the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group during fierce clashes in northern Hama Governorate.

According to military sources, the jihadist T-90 was engaged by a Syrian Army T-72 near Ma’an. In the ensuing tank battle, the Syrian Army T-72 landed a armor-piercing sabot round to the left side of the T-90, effecting a penetration and causing the tank’s ammunition to cook off.

The resulting catastrophic kill (also known as a ‘K-kill’) is also said to have burned alive the entire jihadist tank crew that was manning the T-90.

The T-90 was originally captured from the Syrian Army by rebel forces back in June 2016 during battles near Aleppo’s Mallah Farms region. The tank was then passed on by Islamist militants to Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (then called Jabhat al-Nusra). In March of this year the T-90 was found to be in working service with Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham in battles around northern Hama but avoided being destroyed.

However, in this latest northern Hama battle, initiated yesterday by Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian Army managed to locate and destroy the jihadist T-90.

source