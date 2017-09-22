BREAKING: Al-Qaeda T-90 blown up during tank battle with Syrian Army T-72 in north Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army has destroyed a T-90 main battle tank (shown above) belonging to the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group during fierce clashes in northern Hama Governorate.
According to military sources, the jihadist T-90 was engaged by a Syrian Army T-72 near Ma’an. In the ensuing tank battle, the Syrian Army T-72 landed a armor-piercing sabot round to the left side of the T-90, effecting a penetration and causing the tank’s ammunition to cook off.
The resulting catastrophic kill (also known as a ‘K-kill’) is also said to have burned alive the entire jihadist tank crew that was manning the T-90.
However, in this latest northern Hama battle, initiated yesterday by Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian Army managed to locate and destroy the jihadist T-90.