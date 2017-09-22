Breaking video: British attack drone prevents ISIS public execution in Syria by firing missile at event

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:07 A.M.) – The British Royal Air Force has apparently prevented an ISIS public execution in Syria by firing a guided missile from a combat drone to disrupt the event. The British Ministry of Defence has declassified footage (shown below) of the strike and released it online.

According to sources, the location of the ISIS execution and subsequent British airstrike was the southeast Syrian town of Al-Bukamal (also called Abu Kamal) near the border with Iraq.

Based on information released by the British Ministry of Defence, the drone strike took place on 9 May of this year.

As can be seen in the footage released by British Ministry of Defence, the combat drone hits an ISIS military guard overseeing the execution in the town square below, causing all onlookers and the Islamic State executioners to flee the event.

Whether this strike actually prevented the execution from eventually taking place is unclear since it is unlikely that the prisoner to be executed escaped.

