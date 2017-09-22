Russian airstrikes destroy 2 jihadist car bombs in north Hama

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – Russian jets have preemptively destroyed two Al-Qaeda car bombs in northern Hama Governorate. The jihadist group intended to use the devices against Syrian Army positions in support of a large offensive it launched yesterday.

According to sources, the two car bombs were located well behind Al-Qaeda’s front-lines in northern Hama by Russian air reconnaissance. Upon identifying the suicide vehicles, Russian precision munitions were directed onto them, destroying both.

Reports clarify that both car bombs were not even en-route to their targets at the time of their destruction and that Russian airpower successfully interdicted them before Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham even initiated its offensive.

This serves to explain why no car bomb attacks were reported by any official sources yesterday despite that fact that jihadist forces launched a major offensive against the Syrian Army.

Jihadist militias such as Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham always use at least one to two car bombs against pro-government forces during major offensive operations.

