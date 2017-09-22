Syrian Army ambush in Deir Ezzor has deadly results for ISIS

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Amid ongoing battles between the Syrian Arab Army and ISIS throughout Deir Ezzor Governorate, Syrian troops have sprung a deadly trap on Islamic State raiding forces.

Yesterday, Syrian troops of the 5th Assault Corps holding positions to the west of Deir Ezzor city set up an ambush just beyond their lines in preparation for any sudden attack against them by ISIS raiding forces.

Sure enough, a passing ISIS vehicle was spotted and upon Syrian Army troops identifying it, they opened fire.

Based on video evidence (shown below) it appears that Syrian troops succeeded in killing at least three ISIS militants whilst also completely destroying the vehicle that the terrorists were traveling in (likely with an anti-tank guided missile).

