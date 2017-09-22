Syrian Army attacked twice by US-backed forces in Deir Ezzor: Russian MoD

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The US-backed forces in Deir Ezzor have shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at least twice this week along the western bank of the Euphrates River, the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov stated on Thursday.

“The Syrian governmental troops have been shelled twice from the areas on the western bank of the Euphrates controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US military,” Konashenkov said.

In addition to shelling the Syrian Army’s positions, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been accused of trying to obstruct the government’s advance across the Euphrates River by flooding the areas in the Euphrates River Valley.

Despite the US’ efforts to stop the Syrian Army from crossing the Euphrates, the latter’s forces successfully conducted an amphibious landing on the eastern bank of the river this past week.

