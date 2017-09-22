DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:50 P.M.) – Al-Masdar News has obtained footage showing the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) halting a US convoy in downtown Qamishli, then forcing the American armored vehicles to turn back into Kurdish-held suburbs.

The video was recorded by an off-duty Syrian soldier on Tuesday and depicts the US Army trying to bypass a SAA checkpoint, only to be turned back by government troops. The rare incident was described as an accident as no military confrontation nor clashes took place:

watch video

On Tuesday, a large batch of Humvees, bulldozers and technicals were delivered to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a gift from the Pentagon which looks to speed up the ongoing ‘Al-Jazirah Storm’ offensive against ISIS. The video is related to the same event.

Qamishli – a diverse border city in northeastern Syria that is home to over 200,000 people – has been under split control between Kurdish forces and the SAA since 2012.

source