Israeli warplanes attack civilian airport in Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – An Israeli attack drone fired two missiles at the Damascus International Airport last night, causing a loud explosion that could be heard throughout the Syrian capital.

According to a report from the Syrian military, the two Israeli missiles did not cause much damage to the airport or its surroundings.

The report also indicated that the attack did not kill or wound any civilians or military personnel present at the airport last night.

Not long after the missile strike, the Syrian Air Defence reportedly downed an Israeli drone near the town of Beit Jinn along the Damascus-Quneitra provincial border.

No further details were released…

