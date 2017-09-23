Russian airstrike against Turkey-backed militants kills, wounds nearly 100 fighters

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – In its ongoing bombardment campaign against militant forces in northern Hama and southern Idlib Governorates, The Russian Aerospace Forces have targeted a command base belonging to Turkish-backed rebels, killing and wounding nearly 100 fighters as a result.

Today, Russian airpower engaged a Faylaq al-Sham headquarters base in the area of Tal Mardiqh in southern Idlib with a number of precision strikes.

In addition to completely destroying the command base, the airstrike also killed fourteen fighters belonging to the militant group and wounded another 50.

With the knowledge that the Russian Aerospace Forces are now also attacking non-Al-Qaeda affiliated militant groups throughout northern Hama and southern Idlib, it can be said that Russian airpower is expanding the parameters of its bombing campaign to completely suppress the offensive capabilities of all rebel factions in northwest Syria.

