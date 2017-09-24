Thierry Meyssan the person behind Voltaire.net made this argument more comprehensively in a recent article. This supports his case. No source provided here but Voltaire.net is generally reliable.

On 11 and 19 September 2017, the first 200 lorries of arms and ammunition that the Pentagon offered to the YPG, have been delivered in two separate convoys to Hasakeh.

The lorries were coming from the Kurdish region of Iraq and passed through the Semalka border checkpoint.

All the arms and ammunition were manufactured by the former USSR apart from the US army’s L-ATV vehicles manufactured by the US company, Oshkosh.

These weapons are not intended for fighting Daesh which is on the verge of being eradicated in the Levant but will be used for the next war against Syria.

Source: Voltaire.net